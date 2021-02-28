Severe Weather Alert: Tornado Watch, Damaging Winds & Flooding Possible

Severe weather is predicted for our area Sunday, including lots of rain and the potential for flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes, reports Nashville Weather Service (NWS).

What to Know:

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00pm Sunday, Feb 28 for those along and west of I-65.

A Flood Watch is in effect until March 1 at 6:00am

Conditions are favorable for damaging winds (60+ mph) and a few tornadoes.

In addition to the severe weather potential, there is a flash flooding concern continuing into this afternoon through the overnight hours. An additional 1-3″ with locally higher amounts is still possible. Reminder: A Flash Flood Watch is in place from now through tomorrow morning.

What is a Tornado Watch?

A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

What is a Flood Watch?

A flood watch is issued when flooding is possible. A flood *warning* is issued when flooding is occurring or will occur soon.

Daily Forecast:

Sunday night

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday

A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Severe Weather Resources: