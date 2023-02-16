SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 2-16,2023

Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN
158 PM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-161000-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
158 PM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Some strong to severe storms will be possible late this evening
through the overnight hours, mainly for locations around and
west of the I-65 Corridor. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be
the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain
leading to flooding will also be possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will be
possible Thursday morning through the afternoon. Strong to damaging
wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes
as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation will likely be needed tonight and again during
the day on Thursday. Please relay any information about observed
severe weather to the NWS while following all local and state
guidelines.

$$
Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria...
Tornado
Funnel Cloud
Flooding
Hail >= 1/2 Inch
Winds > 50 MPH(Measured)
Structural Damage
Trees or Power Lines Down

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
