SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 5-23-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 293
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
145 PM EDT THU MAY 23 2024

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 293 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC001-003-007-013-015-021-025-027-031-035-037-041-049-057-061-
067-087-093-105-111-117-119-129-133-137-141-143-145-147-149-151-
153-159-165-169-173-175-177-185-187-189-240000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0293.240523T1745Z-240524T0000Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON             BEDFORD             BLEDSOE
CAMPBELL             CANNON              CHEATHAM
CLAIBORNE            CLAY                COFFEE
CUMBERLAND           DAVIDSON            DE KALB
FENTRESS             GRAINGER            GRUNDY
HANCOCK              JACKSON             KNOX
LOUDON               MACON               MARSHALL
MAURY                MORGAN              OVERTON
PICKETT              PUTNAM              RHEA
ROANE                ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
SCOTT                SEQUATCHIE          SMITH
SUMNER               TROUSDALE           UNION
VAN BUREN            WARREN              WHITE
WILLIAMSON           WILSON
This Afternoon
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. High near 80. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
