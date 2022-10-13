Severe Storms Kill 22-Year-Old Woman in Williamson County

A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday in Williamson County during the severe storm, reports FOX17.

The woman was from Massachusetts and she was traveling along Old Natchez Trace when a tree fell on her vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report per FOX17. She died from her injuries.

Wednesday’s storms resulted in power outages across the middle Tennessee area yesterday afternoon and damage, such as downed trees, damage to buildings and some homes.

Related: Gas Pumps at Jingo Market in Fairview Closed Due to Storm Damage