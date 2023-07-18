SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH- FLASH FLOOD WATCH – July 18, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 511
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
110 PM CDT TUE JUL 18 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-061-081-083-085-087-
101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-
177-185-187-189-190100-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0511.230718T1810Z-230719T0100Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              CANNON              CHEATHAM
CLAY                 COFFEE              CUMBERLAND
DAVIDSON             DE KALB             DICKSON
FENTRESS             GRUNDY              HICKMAN
HOUSTON              HUMPHREYS           JACKSON
LEWIS                MACON               MARSHALL
MAURY                MONTGOMERY          OVERTON
PERRY                PICKETT             PUTNAM
ROBERTSON            RUTHERFORD          SMITH
STEWART              SUMNER              TROUSDALE
VAN BUREN            WARREN              WHITE
WILLIAMSON           WILSON
Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1118 AM CDT Tue Jul 18 2023

TNZ005>009-023>029-056>062-075-190315-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0003.230718T2100Z-230719T1700Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-
Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-
Including the cities of Franklin, Columbia, Waverly, Hohenwald,
Dickson, Lafayette, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet,
Gallatin, Erin, Kingston Springs, Clarksville, Hartsville,
Lewisburg, Lobelville, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro,
McEwen, Shelbyville, La Vergne, Centerville, Lebanon, Tennessee
Ridge, Dover, Linden, Smyrna, Ashland City, Springfield, and
Brentwood
1118 AM CDT Tue Jul 18 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and
  Wilson.

* WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Periods of thunderstorms with very heavy downpours will
    impact the area late this afternoon through Wednesday
    morning. Many areas will exceed 2 inches of rainfall. The
    exact location are uncertain, but some spots could have
    torrential rainfall exceeding 5 inches causing significant
    flash flooding.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

