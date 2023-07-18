SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH- FLASH FLOOD WATCH – July 18, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 511 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 110 PM CDT TUE JUL 18 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-061-081-083-085-087- 101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-185-187-189-190100- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0511.230718T1810Z-230719T0100Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GRUNDY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...PAH...JKL...

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1118 AM CDT Tue Jul 18 2023 TNZ005>009-023>029-056>062-075-190315- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0003.230718T2100Z-230719T1700Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford- Including the cities of Franklin, Columbia, Waverly, Hohenwald, Dickson, Lafayette, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet, Gallatin, Erin, Kingston Springs, Clarksville, Hartsville, Lewisburg, Lobelville, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro, McEwen, Shelbyville, La Vergne, Centerville, Lebanon, Tennessee Ridge, Dover, Linden, Smyrna, Ashland City, Springfield, and Brentwood 1118 AM CDT Tue Jul 18 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of thunderstorms with very heavy downpours will impact the area late this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Many areas will exceed 2 inches of rainfall. The exact location are uncertain, but some spots could have torrential rainfall exceeding 5 inches causing significant flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.