Several U-Haul Stores Offering 30 Days Free Storage After Tornadoes

Six regional U-Haul® companies are offering 30 days of free self-storage at a combined 14 facilities across two states to persons impacted by the tornadoes that devastated multiple communities last Friday night.

Many residential and commercial properties sustained damage or were destroyed in the storms. Numerous fatalities were reported. Thousands remain without heat and water. Accessibility to local storage units can play a small part in the recovery process.

Among the participating stores is U-Haul of Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield, where a tornado tragically leveled much of the western Kentucky town.

“These tornadoes tore through homes and businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee, and impacted a lot of lives,” said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. “We want to help. As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month.”

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

KENTUCKY

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.

4425 Dixie Hwy.

Elsmere, KY 41018

(859) 342-8170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington

1200 E. New Circle Road

Lexington, KY 40505

(859) 252-7596

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station

2425 Merchant St.

Lexington, KY 40511

(859) 309-5729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah

2170 Irvin Cobb Drive

Paducah, KY 42003

(270) 442-9186

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff

501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.

Radcliff, KY 40160

(270) 351-2355

TENNESSEE

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs

1691 Mallory Lane

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 372-0301

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Karns

7630 Oak Ridge Hwy.

Knoxville, TN 37931

(865) 693-2506

U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Vergne

503 New Paul Road

La Vergne, TN 37086

(615) 903-9969

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate

1515 Gallatin Pike N.

Madison, TN 37115

(629) 221-2502

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Central Murfreesboro

1420 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 896-9018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murfreesboro

1519 Beasie Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 896-5303

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza

3741 Annex Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 356-2550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville

506 Fesslers Lane

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 736-5231

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 754-6246

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.