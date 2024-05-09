Several State Routes Closed Due to Flooding and Downed Trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has closed several state routes due to flooding and downed trees after severe storms passed through the region overnight.

TDOT and contracted maintenance crews worked throughout the night to clear roads as they became obstructed by debris or downed trees. Many crews are still working this morning to clean up debris and monitor flooded roads as the water recedes. The following roads listed below are currently closed.

Macon County: SR 141, SR 56, SR 80

Smith County: SR 24, SR 80, SR 53, SR 25

Montgomery County: SR 12

Robertson County: SR 25

Maury County: SR 373

Rutherford County: SR 266

Conditions are quickly changing, and crews are working to reopen roads as soon as they safely can.

