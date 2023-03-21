Several Individuals Wanted in Williamson County

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

The following individuals are wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff for an Outstanding Probation Violation as of March 20, 2023:

  • Stephen L. Austin DOB 04/30/1989
  • William Baker DOB 04/01/1988
  • Octaysia Brown DOB 08/20/2000
  • Lorraine A. Burnett DOB 05/01/1982
  • Elias Cane DOB 10/06/1996
  • Tanner Chapman DOB 01/12/1994
  • Taricka L. Dailey DOB 06/17/2000
  • Kiersten S. DeGraff DOB 01/11/1992
  • Victoria P. Felts DOB 06/15/1993
  • Stephanie L. Fleming DOB 05/29/1975
  • Danielle Gaalswky-Wise DOB 02/25/1986
  • Lawanda Givans DOB 10/28/1996
  • William C. Goodrich DOB 05/12/1992
  • Carter J. Johnson DOB 09/13/1990
  • Jaylen King DOB 09/28/1997
  • Lakina M. Lay DOB 08/19/1991
  • Dominisha McBee DOB 01/30/1996
  • Laquisha Richardson DOB 06/23/1995
  • Christopher L. Stone DOB 09/03/1977
  • Jamie E. Thompson DOB 11/04/1981

Contact the Williamson County Criminal Warrants Office @ 615-790-5565 to schedule a time to be booked, released from jail on an ROR Bond(no cash or bondman required) and given a date for a court appearance

