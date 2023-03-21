Several Individuals Wanted in Williamson County

The following individuals are wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff for an Outstanding Probation Violation as of March 20, 2023:

Stephen L. Austin DOB 04/30/1989

William Baker DOB 04/01/1988

Octaysia Brown DOB 08/20/2000

Lorraine A. Burnett DOB 05/01/1982

Elias Cane DOB 10/06/1996

Tanner Chapman DOB 01/12/1994

Taricka L. Dailey DOB 06/17/2000

Kiersten S. DeGraff DOB 01/11/1992

Victoria P. Felts DOB 06/15/1993

Stephanie L. Fleming DOB 05/29/1975

Danielle Gaalswky-Wise DOB 02/25/1986

Lawanda Givans DOB 10/28/1996

William C. Goodrich DOB 05/12/1992

Carter J. Johnson DOB 09/13/1990

Jaylen King DOB 09/28/1997

Lakina M. Lay DOB 08/19/1991

Dominisha McBee DOB 01/30/1996

Laquisha Richardson DOB 06/23/1995

Christopher L. Stone DOB 09/03/1977

Jamie E. Thompson DOB 11/04/1981

Contact the Williamson County Criminal Warrants Office @ 615-790-5565 to schedule a time to be booked, released from jail on an ROR Bond(no cash or bondman required) and given a date for a court appearance