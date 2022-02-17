Several Advisories, Watches and Warnings in Middle Tennessee this Afternoon 02/17/2022

If you haven’t seen or heard the weather outdoors, there is quite the system moving through our region!

Today, Middle Tennessee has a TORNADO WATCH, WIND ADVISORY, and a HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK for this evening.

Lots of rain and storms are to be moving through with the main concern on the high winds.

The TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 8 PM this evening.

Lows will be in the upper 20s as the storms continue to move through.

Nashville – 28

Clarksville – 24

Murfreesboro – 27

Columbia – 28

