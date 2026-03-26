Seven WCS Theater Productions Open Soon

Several WCS middle and high school theater departments are preparing to open their spring shows this week.

Heritage Middle

The Heritage Middle theater department will pair comedic relief with a well-known classic in Once Upon a Mattress March 26-28.

An unconventional princess catches the eye of Prince Dauntless, but his mother, Queen Aggravain, is determined to keep them apart. To achieve her malicious goal, she presents a seemingly impossible test for Princess Winnifred to pass before she can be wed to the prince.

Tickets can be purchased online. Adult tickets are $14.18 each, and student tickets are $12.10. Free admission is available to WCS faculty and staff. Performance dates and times are listed below. Heritage Middle is located at 4803 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Legacy Middle

Legacy Middle presents Seussical the Musical March 26-28.

Follow some of Dr. Seuss’ most well-known characters as they tell a story of courage, kindness and true friendship.

Reserved tickets may be purchased online for $12.10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Legacy Middle is located at 2380 Henpeck Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Franklin High

The Franklin High theater department presents Cinderella March 26-28.

In this timeless classic, Cinderella goes from rags to riches and faces family obstacles in an effort to reunite with her prince.

Tickets may be purchased online for $12.62 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Fairview High

Join the Fairview High theater department under the sea for The Little Mermaid March 26-28.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel, loves to sing and longs to be part of the human world after falling in love with Prince Eric. She quickly learns that she must give up one in order to have the other.

Available to be purchased online, tickets are $17.30 each for adults, $12.10 for students and $6.90 for children. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Boulevard in Fairview.

Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Nolensville High

The Nolensville Knights Theater will take the stage to perform Into the Woods March 26-29.

In this story, several famous fairy tales are blended together as each character faces consequences of achieving their happily ever afters.

Tickets may be purchased online. Reserved seating tickets are $17.82 each, while general admission tickets are $12.62 per person. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m.

Ravenwood High

The Raptor Theater will take its audience on a journey through time with Sunday in the Park with George March 26-29.

In the show set in 1884 Paris, George Seurat, a meticulous and devoted artist, struggles to balance his passion for his craft and his relationship with his lover, Dot. The story concludes a century later, revealing if he was successful and sharing the true definition of success.

Tickets may be purchased online. Student tickets are $14.70 each, and general admission $16.78. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Summit High

Bundle up for Summit High’s theater production of Frozen March 26-29.

Frozen tells a story of bravery, love and acceptance between two sisters, Anna and Elsa. Elsa struggles to conceal her powers and sends the kingdom of Arendelle into a brutal winter. Out of fear and shame, she isolates herself as Anna, Olaf and other friends set out on a journey to bring her back.

Tickets may be purchased online for $17.82 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Franklin.

Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

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