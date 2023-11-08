Seven MNPD Officers Placed on Leave Following Leak of Covenant School Shooter’s Writings

Seven Metro Nashville police officers have been placed on administrative assignment following the leak of The Covenant School shooter’s writings , MNPD confirmed with WSMV4.

According to WSMV4 investigative reporter Stacey Cameron, department spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed the officers were placed on leave as authorities actively continue their investigation to determine the source of the leak.

MNPD also added the identities of the officers will not be released to the public.

On Monday, Conservative talk show host, Steven Crowder, released the leaked images on social media, claiming they belonged to The Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale.

The following is a statement from MNPD Chief John Drake:

“I am greatly disturbed by today’s unauthorized release of three pages of writings from the Covenant shooter. This police department is extremely serious about the investigation to identify the person responsible. This action showed a total disregard for Covenant families, as well as the court system, which has control of the shooter’s journals at the present time due to litigation filed earlier this year. It is now pending in Davidson County Chancery Court and the Tennessee Court of Appeals. We are not at liberty to release the journals until the courts rule. Our police department looks forward to the ultimate resolution of the litigation concerning the journals.”

A source later confirmed with WSMV that the leaked images did belong to Hale, although Metro police said that the images were not official crime scene photos.