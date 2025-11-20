Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 7 in Child Exploitation Cases

In an ongoing effort to combat child exploitation, the WCSO arrested seven individuals in separate investigations spanning August to November 2025.

In every case involving Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), WCSO Investigators are committed to the safety of our children and will aggressively seek prosecution against anyone suspected of exploiting a child.

Babar Maqsood, 50, of Franklin

Arrested 8/14/2025, charged with 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arrested 9/22/2025, charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 1 count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor involving more than 25 videos.

Arrested 11/9/2025, charged with 1 count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images, 8 counts of violation of the sex offender registry, 1 count of failure to report, and 1 count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Frankenbach has been on the sex offender registry since 2013 for similar charges.

Arrested 11/12/2025, charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 5 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arrested 11/12/2025, charged with 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 3 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arrested 11/19/2025, who was found with over 29,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, was charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images, and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 videos.

Arrested 8/13/2025, charged with 1 count of unlawful photography, 3 counts of aggravated unlawful photography, and 2 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

In 2025 so far, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has secured 21 convictions or pleas in child-exploitation related cases. We are proud of the work accomplished by our Detectives and support staff who continue to fight for children who cannot fight for themselves.

