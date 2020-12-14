Seven Father Ryan High School Seniors Sign For College Sports

Father Ryan High School announced that seven seniors recently signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at colleges across the country, according to Ann Mullins, director of athletics.

The seven seniors, their colleges, and their sports are

Eva Graham, Christian Brothers University, golf

Lucy Green, Kennesaw State University, volleyball

Riley Grindstaff, Western Kentucky University, golf

Maggie Holst, St. Bonaventure University, swimming

Mason Morrow, Transylvania University, volleyball

Clint Regen, University of California-Berkeley, rowing

Jade Zaleski, Lipscomb University, volleyball

Four of these seniors are residents of Williamson County: Riley Grindstaff, Maggie Holst, Clint Regen, and Jade Zaleski.

“These are outstanding athletes and even better people,” Mullins said, “who have been leaders in and out of the classroom. We are proud of these accomplishments and eager to see them succeed at the next level.”

Graham, the daughter of Steve and Caroline Graham, plans to study business at CBU. A parishioner and graduate of St. Rose of Lima in Murfreesboro, Graham helped lead the Lady Irish to the 2019 Division II Region Championship and finished in the top 10 in the state last year. “I am most excited about CBU because it was an opportunity to play for a coach whom I really like at a Catholic university that is a nice distance from home,” Graham said. “I’ll miss Father Ryan, both the golf and the Relay For Life experience last year, my first on the Committee. I was able to be part of creating the rain plan since that year was moved inside. It was an amazing experience. “

The MVP of Division II Volleyball this fall, Green is looking forward to the opportunity to continue playing at a strong Division I program, one that claimed the conference title last year. “The campus is amazing and the people there are so supportive,” Green said. She plans to study business, leading to a career in real estate. A St. Henry graduate and parishioner and the daughter of Julie and Jody Green, Lucy is proud of her time at Father Ryan. “I have had an outstanding relationship with my friends and the faculty,” she said, “which made me excited to come to school every day.”

Grindstaff sank birdie putts on the 17th and 18th holes of the second day of the 2020 State Golf Championship to force a playoff for the State title. While his playoff birdie putt just missed, his runner-up finish was the highlight of his four-year Irish golfing career. A graduate of Hillsboro Middle and a parishioner at the Church of the Nativity, Grindstaff has appreciated the atmosphere at Father Ryan, saying “I have received nothing but love and care throughout my time here.” Undecided about his course of study, he is looking forward to playing at Western Kentucky. “I love Bowling Green,” he stated. “The town made me feel at home immediately, the facilities are outstanding, and it’s a young team, so I am hopeful of contributing early on.” Grindstaff is the son of Mary and Brian Grindstaff.

Holst came to Father Ryan from Colorado at the start of her junior year and established herself as a talent and a team leader. She broke the school record for the 100 backstroke last season and is expecting to do even more this year. Holst has found Father Ryan to be “an important place for me to grow in my faith, my academics, and my athletics.” The daughter of Kevin and Sarah Holst, they are parishioners at Christ the King. She is looking forward to studying health sciences at St. Bonaventure with a planned career in physical therapy. She likes both the setting and the atmosphere of her new college. “I like that it is a smaller school in a competitive conference, and I’m looking forward to exploring another part of the country in the process.”

One of the stalwarts of the volleyball program at Father Ryan, Morrow has always enjoyed the sport at the school. “This is a special environment with a feeling of being part of a big family,” Morrow said. “ There is always someone I could go to for advice or just to talk, and that means so much.” A St. Henry alumna and parishioner, Morrow is the daughter of Todd and Christine Morrow. She is looking forward to studying biology or human physiology at Transylvania, a place that she liked immediately. “I really like the city of Lexington and the opportunity to compete at a college program,” she said. “In addition, the proximity to the University of Kentucky campus gives me a taste of a big school experience while enjoying the advantages that a small school like Transylvania provides.”

The opportunity to compete at one of the nation’s – and the world’s – top rowing programs is a special achievement for Regen. A St. Bernard alumnus, he is “looking forward to being at a school that provides a challenging environment, both academically and athletically, and enables me to compete against the top schools in this sport. While undecided about my specific studies, I know I have a wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to being a part of this school,” he said. The son of Jennifer and Benjamin Regen, Clint knows he’ll miss Father Ryan. “I’ve always known that I had someone who was ready and eager to help me with whatever I needed. I will miss this community.”

Zaleski has been an All-Region performer for the Irish volleyball program, helping to lead the Irish to the State Final Four in both 2017 and 2018. She chose Lipscomb because of it atmosphere and program. “This is a strong, competitive team in a tough conference, and I am looking forward to that challenge. In addition, I like the school size and its location, which means I’ll be able still to play in front of my family in the coming years,” Zaleski said. Her plan is to study sports marketing and management with the goal of being a part of any Chicago sports organization. A Christ the King graduate and parishioner, she is the daughter of Maria de Varenne and Mark Zaleski.

Founded in 1925, Father Ryan is a coeducational, college preparatory school serving 900 students. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.