Seven Commodores Selected in 2024 MLB Draft

Seven Commodores were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft this week led by Bryce Cunningham and Carter Holton who were both taken in the second round.

There have been multiple Commodores taken in every draft since 2004 with six or more players being selected in four consecutive drafts. All-time, Vanderbilt has more than 200 players selected in the MLB Draft including an NCAA-leading 152 since 2003.

With five pitchers taken in this year’s draft, nearly 80 Commodore arms have been drafted since 2003.

