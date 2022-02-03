Seven BGA Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Seven Battle Ground Academy seniors signed their letters of intent on Feb. 2, joining two classmates who signed in December. They are: 

Miller BarnettFootballCentre College

Zach FloresFootball Centre College

A.J. McLemore FootballBirmingham-Southern College

Abby RobertsonBeach VolleyballThe University of North Alabama

Graci SemptimphelterBasketballOhio Wesleyan University 

Lane SutherlandFootballCentre College

Sean WilliamsFootballDartmouth College

“Having nine of our seniors make the commitment to participate in athletics at the next level is a testament to their drive and resilience and the great programs and coaches we have here at BGA,” said Director of Athletics Fred Eaves. “It’s always a proud moment to see our student-athletes playing in college, and we look forward to watching these kids succeed as they move forward.”

These seniors join December signees Jessi Meghreblian (Beach Volleyball, Eckerd College) and Kennedy Price (Women’s Soccer, University of Tennessee-Knoxville) as BGA students signing national letters of intent. 

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org

