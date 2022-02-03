Seven BGA Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Seven Battle Ground Academy seniors signed their letters of intent on Feb. 2, joining two classmates who signed in December. They are:

Miller Barnett – Football – Centre College

Zach Flores – Football – Centre College

A.J. McLemore – Football – Birmingham-Southern College

Abby Robertson – Beach Volleyball – The University of North Alabama

Graci Semptimphelter – Basketball – Ohio Wesleyan University

Lane Sutherland – Football – Centre College

Sean Williams – Football – Dartmouth College

“Having nine of our seniors make the commitment to participate in athletics at the next level is a testament to their drive and resilience and the great programs and coaches we have here at BGA,” said Director of Athletics Fred Eaves. “It’s always a proud moment to see our student-athletes playing in college, and we look forward to watching these kids succeed as they move forward.”

These seniors join December signees Jessi Meghreblian (Beach Volleyball, Eckerd College) and Kennedy Price (Women’s Soccer, University of Tennessee-Knoxville) as BGA students signing national letters of intent.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org