Serrato’s Steakhouse and Kitchen Social Coming to Brentwood

Jose Serrato opened the restaurant of his dreams, Serrato’s Steakhouse, in 2021 and the community embraced him. This has led him to open a second location this fall in the newly renovated and rebranded Brentwood Commons, formerly known as Lakeside Center at 214 Ward Circle. Located near Maryland Farms, the shopping center will also be welcoming Kitchen Social Cooking Classes.

Serrato began his journey into the restaurant business as a dishwasher, willing to take on whatever job he was offered to take the next step forward. He eventually found himself managing multiple restaurants with multi-million-dollar volume. Then he pivoted to open his own place.

The restaurant is known for using top-quality seafood, meats and produce. One customer favorite is the Surf and Turf, as is the Truffle Mac and Cheese. Favorite lunch choices include Crab Bisque and a Grilled Cheese Sandwich and any of the salads, which reviewers call “works of art.” Learn more about their dining experience at https://serratossteakhouse.com/.

Kitchen Social Cooking Classes are open to both cooking newbies and seasoned pros. Their classes teach how to cook an entire recipe from start to finish, including plated presentation. Participants will also be able to enjoy the meal they helped to create. The business offers open group classes, individual classes, and private group events.

Founded in Dallas, Texas, Kitchen Social is a franchise. Learn more about the business at https://kitchensocialdfw.com/.

Brentwood Corners has undergone several enhancements, including a newly milled and re-paved parking lot, freshly painted facades and awnings, a complete roof replacement, revitalized landscaping, and the installation of LED lighting in both the shopping center and the surrounding parking area. In addition to the range of physical improvements implemented, the property has also undergone a change in ownership.

The property has been purchased by CenterSquare Investment Management. It offers 22,268 square feet of retail space. The shopping center currently houses Iron Tribe Fitness, Jefferson’s Restaurant, WOW Orthodontics, Mediterranean Cuisine, China Wok, V&V Vietnamese Cuisine and Lens Rentals.

“We’re excited to offer the city of Brentwood access to a high-quality retail center that is positioned to best meet the needs of the community,” said Megan Quinn, Vice President of Private Real Estate at CenterSquare in a press release. “Our team takes great pride in establishing healthy and efficient spaces for both tenants and consumers alike. As the center continues to evolve, we look forward to engaging with existing tenants and welcoming new businesses to Brentwood Corners.”

CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. The company holds more than $13 billion in assets under their management as of March 2023. CenterSquare and its subsidiaries manage investments on behalf of some of the world’s most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information about the company, visit www.centersquare.com.