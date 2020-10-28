Serious Crash in Brentwood Closes Lanes on I-65

A serious traffic crash on I-65 at Old Hickory Blvd has caused all southbound lanes closed and two northbound lanes closed.

Southbound lanes are closed and will be for a couple of hours.

TDOT cameras show that traffic is being detoured through Brentwood. Drivers are urged to avoid I-65 at Old Hickory Blvd for the next several hours as crews work to clean up debris. Brentwood Public Work crews are on the way to help clean up the road.

The crash occurred around 9:40am Wednesday morning and involved a passenger car and commercial vehicle hauling steel coils, reports WKRN. The crash resulted in a large cargo fire.

