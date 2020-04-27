Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested After I-65 Pursuit

Three burglary suspects were arrested today after a break-in at Glenn’s Grocery on Peytonsville Road shortly before midnight last night.

After looking at security video, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located the suspects traveling on I-840. A pursuit followed on I65 before the suspects bailed from their car.

WCSO Deputies arrested Michael Quinn, 53, no address given, as he ran into a wooded area. Brentwood Police Officers arrested Travis Lewis, 37, no address given, within minutes. A third suspect Robert Williams Dowell was arrested by Brentwood Police Officers around noon today on Lipscomb Drive.

Quinn is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, resisting stop, and going armed during a dangerous felony. He’s being held on $610,000 bond.

Lewis is charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting stop. His bond is set at $110,000.

Dowell is currently being booked into jail.

All three suspects are believed to be connected to gas station break-ins in Fairview and Rutherford County.