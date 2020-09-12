September Frank Talks to Focus on Mental Health

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and during this month’s FrankTalks, a panel will discuss efforts to positively impact mental health in our community and provide services and hope to those in need. The panel will include Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, Dr. Monty Burks, Director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, and Amy Alexander of The Refuge Center for Counseling.

The panel will discuss how to navigate mental health issues during difficult times and what resources are available to those who are struggling in Williamson County and across the state.

The September 14 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit september14franktalks.eventbrite.com.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.