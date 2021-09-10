September 11: Brentwood Remembers Twenty Years Later

The City of Brentwood is excited to announce its participation in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition, on display in the great hall of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library through September 30, includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9//1 Museum’s permanent collection in New York. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “during this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation. We encourage you to visit the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and use this as an opportunity to teach your children about the darkest of times, how America came together, and to find the strength to renew and rebuild.”

Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events. Whether by volunteering in our local communities, serving our nation in the military, or law enforcement, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of us can help build the world in which we want to live. As we witness history unfolding in our own time, the ways we choose to respond—both large and small—can demonstrate the best of human nature after even the worst of days.

Brentwood Library Public Services Manager Dustin Goforth said, “we want this to be an interactive experience. Before you visit the exhibit, visit our website, and explore the LibGuide to learn about the history of the towers and hear stories from witnesses. Then, we have created a submission area for our community to tell us where they were when the Towers fell.”

LibGuide: https://brentwood-tn.libguides.com/events/9-11

Submission: https://brentwoodtn.librariesshare.com/brentwood-9-11/

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. For more information on the 9/11 Exhibition, please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website