Audio Manufacturer Sennheiser Group to Relocate its Americas Regional Hub to Nashville

Sennheiser Group, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Deputy Gov. and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced that Sennheiser plans to move its Americas Regional Hub to Rock Nashville.

The project is expected to create at least 25 jobs and to invest $2.5 million in the Tennessee economy. This marks the first company to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) to locate within the Rock Nashville facility.

“Establishing our Americas Regional Hub in Nashville – and now, more specifically, within Rock Nashville – feels like a natural and exciting next step for Sennheiser. Nashville is a place where creativity, culture and community come together, and it is already home to so many of the artists, engineers and industry partners who inspire our work every day. By opening our office at Rock Nashville, we’re not simply expanding our presence in the Americas; we’re creating a welcoming, collaborative space designed to spark new ideas, bring us closer to our customers and support our long-term growth across the region.” ​ – Francine Seles, Director of Operations, Americas, Sennheiser

Founded in 1945 in Wennebostel, Germany, Sennheiser has been a leading professional audio manufacturer for more than 80 years. The company is also home to the iconic Neumann.Berlin brand. Today, the Sennheiser Group employs more than 2,000 people and operates on multiple continents across the globe.

“There is no city in the U.S. better suited for Sennheiser than Nashville. With its rich music and entertainment heritage, Music City offers both the skilled workforce and creative atmosphere a company like Sennheiser needs to thrive. Tennessee is defined by iconic brands like Sennheiser, especially in the entertainment industry, and this project will benefit Tennesseans across our state for years to come.” – Gov. Bill Lee

As Sennheiser establishes its new hub in Nashville, the company will expand its local presence, creating opportunities for talented professionals to support its evolving operations. While certain customer-facing teams will be office-based to offer more in-person touchpoints with clients, other functions will continue in hybrid and remote roles across the U.S. and Canada. This builds on Sennheiser’s already robust and effective setup in the Americas, where many remote employees are strategically based in key markets across the region.

For more information about Sennheiser, visit ​ www.sennheiser.com.

