Seniors at Summit High School Spearhead Fundraiser for The Well

Four students at Summit High School are spearheading a fundraiser for The Well in Spring Hill.

Seniors Haley DeWees, Kaleigh Cash, Taylor Dobecki, and Eli Easley are Summit High School Band members who want to give back. They made posters the night before band camp and pitched the idea to one of the band directors – Scott Atchley, who agreed to allow the students to make it a friendly competition.

The student leaders stayed after each long 12-hour day of practice, to tally, sort and post the results. Each section of the band was asked to bring in donations. So far, the clarinets are winning.

Collections for The Well continue until Friday. A parent preview of the band’s hard work this week will take place on Friday at the school and parents are encouraged to bring donations as well. Some of the most needed items are pasta, canned tuna, kidney beans, canned meat, cereal, condiments, and more.

Next week, the students will deliver the donations to The Well for an official total of pounds collected. The band is challenging other bands or students in the area to host their own food drive.

The Well Outreach began as a food pantry in a local church in 2006, in 2009, The Well Outreach incorporated as its own 501c3 non-profit entity, hoping to expand its reach to more of the community. It supports the community in Spring Hill and surrounding areas.

They have three programs which include a weekly food pantry Jetpack Program, and mobile food pantries.

