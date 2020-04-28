The impact of COVID-19 is far reaching. From the closure of businesses, restaurants and schools and the cancelation of community events large and small, COVID-19 has affected us all. For high school seniors, COVID-19 means missing memorable senior moments and saying goodbye to friends and teachers before embarking on their next adventure.

For seniors who participate in team sports, it means missing games, award ceremonies and more with their teammates who have come to mean so much to them over the course of their high school athletic career.

Ravenwood Lacrosse Coach Lisa Barlow shares the following shout out to the seniors on the Ravenwood Girls Lacrosse Team:

The season may have been cut short, but there is no shortness of love for our SENIORS! With 32+ years of combined lacrosse experience, they have been leaders, teammates, mentors and cheerleaders. They leave behind a legacy of determination, competitiveness, passion for the game and a team with stronger bonds than ever before. The best years are ahead, and we wish them all success on their chosen paths. Euge, Shelby, Jewel, Sydney and Kate – we will miss you!!

#G2BARR #NewTeamSameDream

1 of 5

Send Us Your Senior Salutes!

If there is a high school senior in your life that you would like to highlight, send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com. The email should include the name of your senior, some information you’d like to share, and a photo or photos.