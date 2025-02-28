Senior Living Community Development Plan Approved By Franklin Planning Commission

The City of Franklin Planning Commission voted last night to recommend approval for the development plan of Erickson Senior Living (Erickson) to bring a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) to the recently annexed area along the east side of Peytonsville Road between Goose Creek Parkway and Pratt Lane. The project will now continue through the city’s review and approval process to the Board of Alderman.

The approximately 75-acre site is part of a property known locally as Sunset Farms, which is located within the Goose Creek Basin, and was annexed into the city of Franklin in 2024 based on anticipated growth. If approved, the Erickson community is proposed for up to 1,250 independent living units and 175 continuing care beds (Assisted Living, Memory Care and Skilled Nursing), providing seniors an opportunity to age in place as part of a vibrant community.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring a continuing care retirement community to Williamson County,” said Sean Sands, chief development officer at Erickson. “We’ve spent a lot of time here listening to and learning from the community about what they want and need in terms of senior living. With more than 40 years of experience and a national network of CCRCs, we are confident that we can deliver an exceptional retirement lifestyle to serve local seniors and their families.”

Erickson communities offer a unique combination of service-enriched living, a full continuum of healthcare and financial stability. Residents pay a one-time entrance fee and a predictable monthly service fee when moving to the community. It covers meals, utilities, 24/7 security, maintenance, local transportation and access to a broad array of community amenities.

