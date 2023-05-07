Semi-Private Jet Service JSX Has Landed in Nashville

The world’s only 5-star semi-private hop-on jet service, JSX, is putting its ‘boots’ down in Nashville (BNA) with the commencement of brand new flight service starting June 22, 2023 linking Music City to Dallas (DAL) and Westchester County (HPN), alongside seasonal flights to Destin (DSI) through September 4.

The summer solution for savvy Nashville travelers & families looking to bypass the woes of commercial air travel and congested freeways to enjoy more time on the ground and at your destination, JSX offers Customers a seamless travel experience. By flying out of private terminals on 30-seat jets featuring business class legroom, frictionless security, free high speed in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and newly enhanced complimentary inflight snacks and beverages, Nashville residents can simply hop on & go in style, checking in just 20 minutes before departure, skipping the long lines and needless dwell time associated with commercial air travel.

As a value-driven ‘hop-on jet service’, JSX is revolutionizing the industry and carving out its own category of simple, seamless & crowd-free air travel, with flights starting at under $300 each way. Connecting over 3,000 Customers to must-visit destinations for work, play, or both across the brand’s fast-growing coast to coast network with an industry-leading completion rate of over 99.5%, providing peace of mind in a time where network airlines are increasingly unreliable.

Linking three new destinations replete with all of the perks of flying private without the hefty price tag, service will commence on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from Nashville International Airport (BNA) as follows:

YEAR-ROUND

New Nonstop JSX Flights between Nashville (BNA) and Dallas (DAL)

Regular flights between Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) will operate seven days a week, with two flights a day

Introductory fares start at $289 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and gourmet snacks.

New Nonstop JSX Flights between Nashville (BNA) and Westchester County (HPN)

Regular flights between Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Westchester County Airport (HPN) will operate seven days a week, with two flights a day

Introductory fares start at $279 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and gourmet snacks.

SEASONAL (June 22 – September 4, 2023)

New Seasonal JSX Flights between Nashville (BNA) and (Destin) DSI

Seasonal flights between Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Destin Executive Airport (DSI) will operate five days a week with one flight a day on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Introductory fares start at $189 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, free Starlink Wi-Fi, and gourmet snacks.

Flights will run from June 22 – September 4, 2023.

“Nashville is a natural fit for the seamless, elevated experience JSX brings to air travel,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “For residents of the Music City and those headed there, our hop on jet service is the perfect way to get out of the airport and into the action without undue stress this busy summer season and beyond.”

JSX Brings The Fastest Wi-Fi in The Sky This Spring

As of May 1, JSX is officially the first-ever global launch customer to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi from SpaceX’s Starlink, across its full fleet. Operating across the United States with this cutting-edge new technology, JSX offers Starlink’s industry-defying service at no extra charge to Customers this Spring 2023. Espousing ease and access at every turn, the new Starlink Wi-Fi service on JSX is an ‘instant on’ platform – Customers can simply hop-on and log on by selecting the network name without needing to input credit card, loyalty program number, or fumbling with a cumbersome and spotty login process – eliminating all of the clunky steps between you and the only true high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi in the sky. JSX currently owns 77 30-seat Embraer jets in its fleet (of which 40 are flying as of now), and the agreement with SpaceX covers service on up to 100 airplanes.

Over the past year, JSX has established a fast-growing coast-to-coast network now serving 45 routes across 26 key North American markets, including newly established flights in Colorado and Cabo San Lucas. In 2023 & beyond, JSX plans to expand both its domestic & international flight service with new routes and expansion plans underway. Full route map can be found here.