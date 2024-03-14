Selling Your Home Starts with Cultivating Curb Appeal!

When you’re preparing to sell your home, the process can be overwhelming! Deciding where to start to get your home on the market can be difficult. At Warren Bradley Partners, we like to start from the outside, cultivating curb appeal, and then move inward for the best chance of success on your home-selling journey.

You’re probably familiar with the phrase “curb appeal,” but what does that really mean? We like to think about curb appeal as your home’s initial greeting to a potential buyer: It’s how your home says hello! While a superior interior can offset a mediocre first impression, we recommend prioritizing your home’s exterior as part of your listing preparations.

As top real estate agents in the luxury real estate market, we have some excellent recommendations on small improvements that can yield big results when selling your home. Read on for Warren Bradley Partners’ recommendations to cultivate curb appeal on a listing:

Consider the Season and Appropriate Landscaping

Depending on the season when you’re listing your home for sale, you may need to perform various tasks to tidy up the landscaping and present the best first impression. In the fall, you’ll want to maintain the falling leaves, and in the winter, you might want to offset the dreary plant life with strategic decor for a welcoming showing.

We’re stepping into Spring, and landscaping will be an extra area of focus for buyers this season. Messy beds and unkempt plants detract from your home’s beautiful exterior. Consider hiring landscaping professionals to install fresh mulch, trim shrubs and trees, and even plant some select flowers or foliage to spruce up any beds that need attention.

Keep It Tidy!

We like to remind our sellers that the best impression for potential buyers is one of tidiness. When a buyer walks into your home for sale, they want to be able to visualize their family and belongings in the space. A Spring Cleaning to minimize possessions is an excellent way to show buyers a clean slate.

However, tidiness and organization aren’t just for the inside! Check to see if your exterior can use some editing. Store lawn care tools, excessive yard decorations, and children’s toys when you know a showing is coming up. If you have many colorful accessories on your porch or in outdoor living spaces, consider storing them for a more neutral presentation to potential buyers. Neatness is a key component of curb appeal and is very inviting to someone considering purchasing your home.

Plan Repairs and Exterior Maintenance

Fresh landscaping and an organized presentation can only do so much for curb appeal if the actual building needs work. We recommend paying close attention to the areas of your home exterior that need attention and repairs. A dull paint job on a home exterior, worn trim, or even dirty concrete pavers can detract from your home’s first impression. It might seem like an extravagance to pay for some of these updates, but investing in your home’s maintenance can yield massive dividends when it comes to the sale of your home. We believe that paint, pressure washing, strategic carpentry repairs, etc., can improve your curb appeal and generate a more satisfying result at closing.

In addition to these more “aesthetic” repairs for curb appeal, we recommend reviewing your list of regular exterior maintenance and ensuring that your home is in good working order. Clogged gutter pipes and dirty windows are regular maintenance items that are very visible to a potential buyer and can impact the closing process if a buyer feels the home has not been maintained properly.

From Curb Appeal to Closing, Warren Bradley Partners Are The Best Guides for Selling Your Home

When you’re preparing to sell your home, you need the perfect partners to guide you through the process. At Warren Bradley Partners, we’re a real estate team with decades of experience and exceptional tools that help you sell your home for the best outcome possible. We can help you find the professionals you need to stage your home inside and out to attract the perfect buyer.

Reach out to Warren Bradley Partners to get started on your home-selling journey today!