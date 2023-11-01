‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexandar to Perform in Franklin, Limited Tickets Available

FRANKLIN, TENN. – “Seinfeld” fans can now get their hands on tickets to a one-of-a-kind performance by Jason Alexander – the Tony, Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award-winning actor best known for playing George Costanza in the iconic TV series – at Studio Tenn’s Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin.

Alexander will perform his critically acclaimed show “As Long As You’re Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander” this Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Studio Tenn’s state-of-the-art, 319-seat performance home which officially opened on October 19, 2023.

Tickets are available via studiotenn.org, at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200.

“As Long As You’re Asking” is an evening of comedy, music and conversation with a twist: the audience determines what they want to know the most. Alexander will present a variety of topics for the audience to choose from, culminating in behind-the-scenes stories of his life, career and social activism.

In addition to his award-winning performance as George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” Alexander has starred on Broadway and in hit films like “Pretty Woman” and “Shallow Hal.” He is an actor, director, producer, writer, children’s book author, award-winning magician, semi-pro poker player and social-political activist. It’s all on the table, and the conversation is completely in the audience’s control, making for a truly unique event.

Individual tickets start at $100 and will benefit Studio Tenn’s “Make.Believe.” capital campaign, which supports the organization in bringing world-class productions and artists to Middle Tennessee and allowing the next generation to delight in the experience of live theatre.

ABOUT THE STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY: Studio Tenn Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Middle Tennessee that exists to captivate and inspire with Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts while educating the next generation to create and delight in the experience of live theatre. Learn more at studiotenn.org or by searching for Studio Tenn on Instagram and Facebook.