See’s Candies Opens Seasonal Shop at CoolSprings Galleria

The American candy company, See’s Candies, has opened a pop-up shop at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Each holiday season, they return to CoolSprings Galleria and remain open until they sell out or until just after the holidays.

Via Facebook, CoolSpring Galleria shared, “Who doesn’t love gifting someone (or yourself) some chocolate?! See’s Candies is NOW OPEN on the upper level near Forever21.”

Holiday hours for CoolSprings Galleria is Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm, and Sunday noon – 6 pm.

About See’s Candies

For almost 100 years, See’s Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See’s way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See’s iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See’s Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 240 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.