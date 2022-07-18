See Zach Bryan at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin

If you are a country music fan, you’ve heard about the up-and-coming artist Zach Bryan.

The singer/songwriter just announced a local show, his only one at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin.

Announcing the show on social media, “HEY FRANKLIN, Zach Bryan is live at FirstBank Amphitheater with Charles Wesley Godwin on September 11!”

Bryan, an Oologah, Oklahoma native, served in the Navy for seven years but drew fans in with his raspy voice and heartfelt lyrics.

His breakthrough moment was when he recorded a video for “Heading South,” shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in humid 95-degree heat.

A song he had written just moments before he decided to record the video that went viral, gaining millions of fans seemingly overnight. Don’t miss your chance to see Zach Bryan live in Franklin.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th, buy tickets here. Bryan is also releasing the “Summertime Blues” EP on Friday, with eight songs. His debut album, “American Heartbreak,” with 34 songs was the most streamed single-day country album of 2022 so far.