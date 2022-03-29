See Which Locals Made it on American Idol’s First Night of Hollywood Week

American Idol Season 20 is underway. The auditions are over and Hollywood Week has begun.

On Monday, March 28th, the theme was Genre Challenge. Mentors for the show included some Nashville favorites – Lauren Alaina and last year’s winner Chayce Beckham, along with Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Lee DeWyze, and Haley Reinhart.

Local American Idol Contestants

Franklin resident Sarabeth Taite made it past the first round performing “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees. Other Nashville area artists who moved to the next round include HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) who received a platinum pass, Ellie Rowe, and Olivia Faye.

The next show will air on Sunday, April 3 at 7 pm.