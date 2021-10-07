CoolSprings Galleria Announces New Retailers

CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. From fashion to furniture, check out which stores opened recently and which stores are opening soon.

OPEN NOW

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

A bath, body, skin and haircare company devoted to creating fresh, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, vegetarian, handmade, low-waste and effective products. The inventors of the “bath bomb” are now open on the lower level across from Apple!

“We are so excited to be coming to Franklin with a 3-month long pop-up”, says Elisa Torres, Lush’s Director of Retail. “The last 22 months have been challenging for all of us, and we’re looking forward to connecting with more of our customers and offering them the chance to enjoy Lush in person. Our CoolSprings Galleria store hopes to spark the festive joy everyone deserves this holiday season. We’ve designed the space with the customer experience in mind and can’t wait for the Franklin community to enjoy our Halloween and Christmas ranges, whether treating themselves or others.”

Lovisa

Stylish, social and confident. The Lovisa customer doesn’t underestimate the power of the perfect accessory. Lovisa offers on-trend fashion jewelry at ready-to-wear prices and can be found on the lower level next to Sephora.

Knick Nash

Locally owned and located on the lower level near Buckle, Knick Nash offers unique, local gifts. Conveniently open just in time for holiday shopping!

Halloween Express

Halloween is right around the corner so be sure to stop by the big white tent in the Macy’s parking lot to celebrate Halloween in style – from creepy to cute, Halloween Express has all your costume, accessory & décor needs.

COMING SOON

LoveSac

It’s time to upgrade your home! Check out the LoveSac kiosk next to California Pizza Kitchen on the lower level, which will offer Sactionals, the world’s most adaptable couch, and Sacs, the most comfortable seat on Earth.

Rose & Remington

This new store opening on the upper level across from Forever21 is a fast-growing lifestyle brand offering empowering & affordable clothing, jewelry, accessories, home decor, beauty, gifts and more!

“Rose & Remington is one of the fastest growing retailers and our top priority is creating a space where women of all stages can feel empowered. We are beyond excited to be opening inside CoolSprings Galleria and to become a part of the Franklin community,” said Ashley Dennis, Rose & Remington Marketing Director.

“We will be bringing a totally fresh look unlike any other retailer in the mall and we can’t wait to show the community everything Rose & Remington has to offer. Our newest location at CoolSprings will be the best yet & if you’d like to a preview of what’s to come, check out our website roseandremington.com.”

Belong Gaming

If you love gaming, you’ve got a new favorite store! Offering the latest and best social gaming experiences, you can watch, play, and compete or pick up the latest games, consoles, accessories, digital credit and merchandise. You’ll be able to find them on the lower level next to Belk Men’s & Kids.

Molly’s Cupcakes

Located on the upper level near Aerie, Molly’s Cupcakes is an award-winning, from-scratch bakery that specializes in center-filled cupcakes. Their peach cobbler won season one on “Cupcake Wars” finale so go ahead, treat yourself!

ABOUT COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA

Owned and managed by CBL Properties, of Chattanooga, Tennessee [NYSE:CBL], CoolSprings Galleria is a more than one million square-foot super-regional shopping destination featuring more than 150 stores including Apple, American Girl, The Cheesecake Factory, Connors Steak & Seafood, Forever 21, H&M, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Party Fowl, Pottery Barn, White House | Black Market, Williams-Sonoma and boutiques including Molly Green, Hollie Ray, and Altar’d State. CoolSprings Galleria is anchored by Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, and Macy’s and is conveniently located off I-65 at exits 68 and 69, just fifteen miles south of Nashville. For additional information, find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ CoolSpringsGalleria, follow us on Twitter @ShopCoolSprings or visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.