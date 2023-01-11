See the FHS Dance Choreography Showcase January 19

Dance students at Franklin High are sharing their choreographed work and are inviting the community to attend.

On Thursday, January 19, students in intermediate, advanced and International Baccalaureate Dance will perform their annual Dance Choreography Showcase in the FHS auditorium at 6 p.m.

“These students have been hard at work engaging with the choreographic process, and they have created some wonderful pieces of work to share,” said FHS dance teacher Crystal Shaffer. “It always means so much when a dancer sees a crowd supporting them.”

There is no cost to attend the showcase. All donations will benefit the continuation of the dance program at FHS.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS