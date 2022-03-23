See The Addams Family at Independence High

Every night is Halloween with this family.

From Thursday, March 24, through Monday, March 28, the Independence High theater department will perform The Addams Family. Join the family for some creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky fun as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley take the stage.

Tickets for the performances are available online and cost $10 for general admission and $18 for reserved seating. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $15.

The dates and times of the shows are listed below. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

