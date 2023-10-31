See Puffs at Page High School

October 31, 2023 – The Page High theater department is getting ready to take audiences on a magical journey during its show, Puffs.

Beginning November 9, follow a group of students, the Puffs, through seven years at a certain school of magic. This fun and wacky show will keep audiences laughing throughout the whole performance.

Tickets are available online and cost $12 per adult and $10 per student. The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News