See Princesses, Heroes at Independence High Character Extravaganza

Join the Independence High theater department on Saturday, October 22, for the Princess and Hero Extravaganza.

From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., come meet your favorite princesses and superheroes, enjoy delicious treats, sing songs and more. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. Feel free to drop in at any time and stay as long as you wish.

The cost is $10 per child and is payable at the door. Email IHS theater director Becky Williams for more information.

Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

