See Matilda Jr. at Fairview Middle

Don’t miss a story of imagination, magic and rebellion during Fairview Middle’s production of Matilda Jr. from February 20 through March 1.

The show tells the story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. appeals to children and adults alike.

Tickets cost $10 per person and may be purchased online. Dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview Middle is located at 7200 Cumberland Drive in Fairview.

Thursday, February 20 at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 21 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 27 at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 28 at 6 p.m. – This is a sensory-friendly performance.

Saturday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Source: WCS

