See Keith Urban Live at Taping of New Country Music Reality Show

Filming for a new music competition reality show called The Road will take place in Nashville.

CBS announced the new singing competition show produced by Blake Shelton last fall. CBS just announced that Keith Urban will headline The Road. Stating on social media, ”Country music star @KeithUrban will headline “The Road,” a new music competition series featuring emerging musicians, who will get the chance to be the four-time Grammy-winner’s opening act.”

“I spent a lot of years playing in some real seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender – but it’s where I learned so much about what I do,” says Urban in a release. “So, I love the idea of putting artists into a real-world environment, to find out if they have what it takes. Paying your dues sucks, but there are many things that just can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love, and this show is about what happens when you leave the glitzy TV studio. It’s where the rubber meets the road.”

As part of the series, the show will visit different cities nationwide, stopping in Nashville on March 28th and April 2nd.

Fans will be allowed to attend the show taping. The Road website states, “We’re giving away FREE TICKETS for a taping of THE ROAD that will feature special performances from Keith Urban. The ultimate reality competition to find the next country superstar, The Road is set to premiere in Fall 2025.”

The opportunity to register for the Nashville events hasn’t opened yet. Visit The Road ticketing page for information on tickets to the live taping here.

