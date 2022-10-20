See Gabriel Conte Thursday Night at the Franklin Theatre Hosting Live Book Launch

Social media sensation and entrepreneur Gabriel Conte will host a live book event for A Mission for Meaning at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, October 20th, beginning at 7 pm. A few tickets remain for the event. Find them here.

We talked with Conte ahead of the event, and he shared with us about the writing of his new book and why he wanted to have it at the Franklin Theatre even though tonight will be the first time he has stepped inside and what you need to know about the book.

Conte first came to fame as he created videos when he was a teenager and has continued with YouTube, but in writing A Mission for Meaning, we asked how different it was to take his storytelling to the pages.

“When it comes to any form of content my approach is impact through story. So in that regard, it was relatively similar to the goal I had in mind to achieve through my book. It was, however, a much, much longer process. A Mission for Meaning took about two years to write, whereas the longest I ever spent working on a single video was probably around a month. So there was a lot that changed in the book over time as I grew myself because I could then approach each new edit with a new perspective,” said Conte.

In looking at the book, the chapter title page has a unique photograph, can you tell us the meaning behind those photos?

Conte said, “Yes! I chose all the photos myself. I wanted to play around with the aesthetic of the book where I could, and the chapter title pages felt like the perfect spot to make the book a bit nicer to look at while reading. Each image signifies something unique about the chapter itself.”

Now calling Nashville home, Conte selected the Franklin Theatre as the spot to host his book launch party however, interestingly, he’s never been inside.

“Since moving to Nashville, I’ve just loved that theatre. Every time I was in downtown Franklin, I’d always point it out. There’s something about it that’s special. I haven’t actually been inside — funny enough — but I always thought, ‘we need to go to a show there soon.’ So when given the opportunity for my first attendance at that theatre to be my own event, I knew I had to do it!”



Conte’s final words on his new book A Mission for Meaning,“I’d say, A Mission for Meaning gives a unique perspective on how the choices you make day to day, the small and seemingly insignificant habits, actually do have a greater ripple effect in your life and the life of those around you than you realize. And through the story of my life and my family’s life before me, I showcase just how true that is.”

Find the latest updates for Gabriel Conte here.