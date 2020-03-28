Elton John
photo by Ben Gibson

This weekend, you will find a host of artists who will perform and take part in live streaming concerts this weekend. From Elton John, Vince Gill, John Mayer, and more, here’s is list of concerts to watch.

credit-Facebook

1iHeart Radio Living Room Concert with Elton John

Hosted by Sir Elton John, FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29 will feature performances from artists including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw, from their own living rooms. FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

Fans can also listen on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and via the iHeartRadio app.

photo from Tin Pan South Facebook

2Tin Pan South Songwriter Series 

The annual event was canceled but you can stream performances here. You must register for a free account to see the performances.

3Stream Aid 2020

Featuring Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Cole Swindell, Ingrid Andress, and more.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 28 from 7 a – 7 p.

Find the concert on Twitch

4John Mayer

John Mayer is hosting Current Mood Series each day at 9 p on his Instagram

photo from The Lumineers Facebook

5Global Citizen #TogetheratHome

On the Global Citizen Facebook page, they list concerts each day with artists like The Lumineers, Barenaked Ladies, Carla Morrison, and more.

Find the daily concert listing here. 

6Lauren Jenkins Album Release 

Lauren Jenkins will hold an album release party with a Q&A for the newly released No Saint album. Find the event on Stageit.

photo from Third Man Records Facebook

7Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting “Third Man Public Access,” a series of live-streamed performances daily from their Blue Room in Nashville at 9 a. Find the concert on YouTube.

photo from Grand Ole Opry

8Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday, March 28,  featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.  5 p. Find the broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

