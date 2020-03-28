This weekend, you will find a host of artists who will perform and take part in live streaming concerts this weekend. From Elton John, Vince Gill, John Mayer, and more, here’s is list of concerts to watch.
1iHeart Radio Living Room Concert with Elton John
Hosted by Sir Elton John, FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29 will feature performances from artists including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw, from their own living rooms. FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.
Fans can also listen on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and via the iHeartRadio app.
2Tin Pan South Songwriter Series
The annual event was canceled but you can stream performances here. You must register for a free account to see the performances.
3Stream Aid 2020
Featuring Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Cole Swindell, Ingrid Andress, and more.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 28 from 7 a – 7 p.
Find the concert on Twitch
4John Mayer
John Mayer is hosting Current Mood Series each day at 9 p on his Instagram
5Global Citizen #TogetheratHome
On the Global Citizen Facebook page, they list concerts each day with artists like The Lumineers, Barenaked Ladies, Carla Morrison, and more.
Find the daily concert listing here.
6Lauren Jenkins Album Release
Lauren Jenkins will hold an album release party with a Q&A for the newly released No Saint album. Find the event on Stageit.
7Third Man Records
Third Man Records is hosting “Third Man Public Access,” a series of live-streamed performances daily from their Blue Room in Nashville at 9 a. Find the concert on YouTube.