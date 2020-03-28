1 iHeart Radio Living Room Concert with Elton John

Hosted by Sir Elton John, FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29 will feature performances from artists including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw, from their own living rooms. FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

Fans can also listen on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and via the iHeartRadio app.