See Almost, Maine at Fairview High

The Fairview High theater department is performing one last play before the end of the first semester: Almost, Maine.

In this romantic comedy by John Cariani, travel to the city of Almost and follow its residents as they experience love, heart break and more. Tickets for the performance cost $10 per person or $5 for children aged three to five years old.

Tickets may be purchased online. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd.

Dates and times of the shows are listed below:

Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS