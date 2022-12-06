See Almost, Maine at Fairview High

The Fairview High theater department is performing one last play before the end of the first semester: Almost, Maine.
In this romantic comedy by John Cariani, travel to the city of Almost and follow its residents as they experience love, heart break and more. Tickets for the performance cost $10 per person or $5 for children aged three to five years old.
Tickets may be purchased online. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd.
Dates and times of the shows are listed below:
- Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m.