See a Show at Heritage Middle or Hillsboro School

Both Heritage Middle and Hillsboro School theater departments are opening their fall performances this week.

At Heritage Middle, a different kind of fairy tale hits the stage during the Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon. Audiences will follow along as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 Brothers Grimm tales into one show.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per adult and $8 per student. Heritage Middle is located at 4803 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station. The dates and showtimes are listed below:

Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

At Hillsboro School, get into the holiday spirit with their performance of A Christmas Story. This classic tale shares the story of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and features all the elements from the beloved motion picture. Tickets are available online and cost $7 per person. Hillsboro School is located at 5412 Pinewood Road in Franklin. The dates and times of the performances are listed below, and don’t forget to participate in the audience dress-up days for each performance. Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m.