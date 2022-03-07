Sectionals Begin Tonight, Middle TN Boys Basketball Round Up: March 7th

Teams are now one win away from the state tournament as there are plenty of schools in Middle Tennessee still competing. All sectionals games will be played Monday, March 7th at 7:00 PM.

Class 1A East Sectionals

East Robertson at Van Buren

Class 2A East Sectionals

Jackson County at East Nashville

Class 2A West Sectionals

Fairview at Milan

Class 3A East Sectionals

Page at Fulton

Class 3A West Sectionals

Portland at J. North Side

Class 4A East Sectionals

Walker Valley at Cane Ridge

Stewarts Creek at Coffee County

Class 4A West Sectionals