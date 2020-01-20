What can be better than one Waffle House? How about two Waffle Houses for Spring Hill.

The new restaurant recently opened at 3815 Old Port Royal Road, Spring Hill.

The 24-hour diner has a location on Wall Street in Spring Hill and locations nearby in Franklin and Columbia.

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since its founding in Avondale Estates, Georgia in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,850 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles, leading the world in serving waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits, and being a welcoming beacon to all of those in love.

