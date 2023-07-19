Second Slim Chickens Location Coming to Murfreesboro

Another Slim Chickens is coming to Murfreesboro!

The second location of the chicken-tender chain will be located at 3261 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37127.

With the mission to make the best hand-breaded chicken tenders using only the freshest ingredients, the restaurant has been expanding all over the country for the past year.

The chain has not released an official grand opening date but according to Google, the restaurant is set to open on July 24, 2023.

Murfreesboro’s first Slim Chicken location is at 229 North Thompson Lane.