Second Quarter Fireworks Help Lead to Victory in Franklin vs Dickson County

The Franklin Admirals (4-5) traveled in the final week of the regular season to take on Dickson County (1-8). The Admirals won last week over Page 17-14.

Franklin came out tonight with something to prove and they ended up beating Dickson County 43-26. They improved to 5-5 to close out the season.

In the first quarter, Dickson County scored first on a pass from Howell to Terlecki to go up early. They would go for a two-point conversion and convert with a run by Kaden Thomas. Dickson County took an early 8-0.

The Admirals would respond with a touchdown run of their own from Connor Beavon. They would go for a two-point conversion to tie the game, but they would be unsuccessful. Dickson County still had the lead 8-6.

Franklin would score to start the second quarter on a pass from Beavon to Repass. They converted the PAT to take a 13-8 lead. Later in the second quarter, Beavon would score on another touchdown run to give Franklin a 20-8 lead.

The Admirals’ Bryce Sparks ran for ninety-yards to add another touchdown for Franklin. Franklin took a 27-8 lead with about three minutes remaining in the first half. Dickson County scored a rushing touchdown from Shrader from about forty-yards out. They again would attempt a two-point conversion and this time come up short making it 27-14.

The Admirals were not done with the first half yet as they would get the ball back and Beavon connected with Garner for a twenty-four yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 34-14.

Dickson County wanted to keep things close and they would as they scored just as the first half came to a close with a long fifty-two yard touchdown pass from Howell to Thomas. They would miss the two-point conversion making it 34-20. That would be the score heading into halftime.

To start the second half, the Admirals tackled the Dickson County ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety. Franklin led 36-20. Then later in the third quarter, Durham ran it in from a yard out to increase the lead to 43-20.

Then in the fourth quarter, Kaden Thomas for Dickson County scored on a six yard run. They missed the two-point attempt making it 43-26. Franklin managed to hold on for the win at 43-26.

