Second Harvest Launches Annual Spread the Love Campaign

Food Bank Urges Donations of Peanut Butter & Offers other Ways to Donate

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (SHFB) is calling for neighbors across Middle Tennessee to “Spread the Love” during the month of February by donating jars of peanut butter and other spreadable nut butters to include in emergency food boxes.

Officials at the non-profit said that though there is a high demand, peanut butter is not a regularly donated item. Because of its nutritional value, long shelf life and versatility, peanut butter can be an essential item to those struggling with hunger.

“Our collection of peanut butter and other spreadable nut butters is a crucial campaign for us each year as they continue to be one of our most valuable items,” said Second Harvest President and CEO Nancy Keil. “It is packed with nutrition and protein, and we are asking our friends in the region to help us stock our shelves during the month of February.”

Today, one-in-eight adults, including one-in-seven children, do not know where their next meal will come from. Just last year, SHFB distributed 800,000 pounds of food every week including nearly 35.2 million nutritious meals to those in need.

Second Harvest is also teaming up with several businesses for the campaign including the below.

Activations through Month of February:

The Cupcake Collection will donate 10% from their peanut butter mousse cupcake.

Grab the Gold will donate $1 for every box sold online of their chocolate peanut butter flavor and peanut butter and jelly flavor.

Jasper’s is donating $1 from every chocolate peanut butter sundae.

Tempered Fine Chocolates will donate $3 from every purchase of their peanut butter mugs.

The Sugary Cookie is donating 10% of sales from their Valentine’s Day cookie.

Yee Haw will donate $1 from every Peanut Butter Stout sold at their 6th & Peabody location.

Ole Smoky will donate $1 from every bottle sold of their Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Activations on Specific Days:

Jack Brown’s is donating $1 from every Elvis burger sold and $1 from every pint and 10oz. of Tailgate’s Peanut Butter Milk Stout sold February 6th-12th.

Dutch Bros. Coffee will donate $1 from every drink sold on Dutch Luv Day February 17th.

Jeni’s is donating 25% of all sales from the 8 stores in our service area on February 1st, and from February 2nd-28th they will donate $2 from every pint purchase of Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks in stores and on Jeni’s Local Delivery website.

Additional ways to get involved and more information can be found at https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/love/.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 450 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.