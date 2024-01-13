Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Celebrates 46th Anniversary Across 46 Counties

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is commemorating 46 years of Feeding Hope across its 46-county service area in Middle and West Tennessee. Since opening its doors in 1978, Second Harvest has grown into one of the nation’s most comprehensive food banks and Tennessee’s largest hunger relief organization distributing 43 million pounds of food in FY23 to more than 420 partner agencies.

As one of the most respected non-profit organizations in Middle and West Tennessee, Second Harvest continues in its mission to provide food to those facing hunger and working to advance hunger solutions for the 353,000 Middle and West Tennesseans who face food insecurity.

During the 46th Anniversary year, the food bank will highlight milestones, share stories of its history in fighting food insecurity, and volunteers and spotlight employees through an extensive social media campaign and other milestone activities. A special anniversary dinner will occur on October 5th at 1 Hotel Nashville. Ticket information for the event will be forthcoming.

“This year marks a special milestone for Second Harvest, as we celebrate the remarkable growth and impact made possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of our Partner Agencies, donors, volunteers, Partner Agencies and our communities. Together, we have made significant strides in ensuring our neighbors have equitable access to nutritious foods,” expressed Nancy Keil, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “While we take time to acknowledge these achievements, it’s crucial to also reflect on the ongoing challenges our communities confront in securing adequate food.”

Statistics of Second Harvest Food Bank over the Years:

• During its first year in 1978, Second Harvest distributed 160,000 pounds of food to 75 partner agencies.

• That impact has grown to Second Harvest distributed more than 42 million pounds of food, providing more than 38 million meals to children, families, and seniors facing hunger in FY23.

• In 2018, Second Harvest expanded its efforts with new distribution centers in Rutherford and Benton Counties.

• The food bank has grown from just one team member in 1978 to 130 currently.

For more information on hunger in Middle and West Tennessee and how to get involved, visit secondharvetmidtn.org.