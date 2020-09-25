Second Half the Difference in Centennial vs Shelbyville

The Centennial Cougars are riding a 2 game win streak as they enter week 6 to take on Shelbyville. Overall, the Cougars are 2-3 on the season and have a chance tonight to pull back even.

The Shelbyville Eagles would get on the board first with a field goal to make it 3-0 in the first quarter.

Centennial would score a touchdown to take the lead 7-3 early in the second quarter. Shelbyville would respond with a touchdown drive of their own to retake the lead 10-7.

The Cougars would connect on a long pass to help set up an easy touchdown run. Centennial would be back on top, but not for long. Shelbyville would score a touchdown before the end of the half and again retake the lead 17-14.

In the third quarter, the Eagles would eat up a lot of clock on their way down to scoring a touchdown making 24-14. Shelbyville would add another touchdown making the Cougar deficit 31-14.

Centennial would score to cut the lead again to 31-21. However, it was not long lived as Shelbyville would score again to increase their lead again to 38-21.

Shelbyville would add another touchdown, but miss the PAT to make it 44-21. Centennial would score one more touchdown on a fumble recover, but ultimately it was not enough to win.

Centennial fought hard all night, but ultimately could not pull out the win. They fall tonight to Shelbyville and fall to 2-4 on the season.

