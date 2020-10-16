Second Half Shut Out Ices Game for One Team in Page vs Columbia

The Page Patriots hosted Columbia tonight. The Patriots are 2-3 on the year, after beating Giles County back in September 36-10.

Columbia struck first with a touchdown to take the 7-0 lead. Page would answer on the next drive though as they connected on a touchdown pass to knot things up at 7.

In the second quarter, The Patriots would reach the end zone thanks to their passing attack. They were up 14-7. Columbia would add a field goal before the end of the first half to make it 14-10.

Out of halftime, Page would score a touchdown to increase their lead to 20-10. That would be all the scoring in the third quarter.

Then in the fourth quarter, there would be an errant snap that lead to a safety for Page and they increased their lead to 22-10. Page would add one more insurance touchdown to make it 28-10.

Page gets another victory tonight and moves to .500% on the year at 3-3.

Check out the live scoreboard at: