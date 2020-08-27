Second Half Comeback in GCA vs Clarksville Academy

Grace Christian Academy traveled to Clarksville Academy this week. This was one of the few games to start and finish the game. Most other games were postponed due to weather. GCA comes off an impressive beat down of Zion 47-6.

GCA took the early lead 7-0. Clarksville Academy came back and scored but missed the extra point to keep the lead with GCA at 7-6.

Clarksville would take the lead 8-7 after GCA snapped the ball through the back of the endzone on a punt. Clarksville would add a touchdown to pad their lead 14-7. Ultimately, Clarksville Academy would take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

GCA made it a game in the second half. They scored once in the third and once again in the fourth, but would miss the 2 point conversion making it a 21-20 Clarksville lead.

GCA would complete the comeback by scoring a touchdown later in the fourth. They would fail to convert the two point conversion, but still regained the lead 26-21. GCA would hold on to this lead.

GCA kept on rolling tonight as they win their first road game of the season.

